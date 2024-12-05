Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Director Sells $1,059,500.00 in Stock

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $1,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,583,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,363,188. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shimmick Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SHIM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Shimmick Co. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHIM. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Shimmick from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Shimmick by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Shimmick by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

