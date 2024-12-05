SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €4.04 ($4.25) and last traded at €4.12 ($4.33), with a volume of 101624 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.08 ($4.29).

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

