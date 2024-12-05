Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ST opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

