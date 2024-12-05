Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Yolanda Lee Conyers Sells 750 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,844,000 after purchasing an additional 405,232 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

