Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by QSV Equity Investors LLC

QSV Equity Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises 1.8% of QSV Equity Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. QSV Equity Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 73.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 57.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $645,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,403.52. This represents a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.