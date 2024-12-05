Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Time to Buy?

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.60. 239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Schibsted ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

About Schibsted ASA

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

(Get Free Report)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.