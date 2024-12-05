Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Time to Buy?

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.60. 239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Schibsted ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Schibsted ASA
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
About Schibsted ASA
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.