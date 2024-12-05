Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
Savaria Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.