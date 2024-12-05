Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Savaria Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.