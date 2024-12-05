SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $243.44 and last traded at $243.41, with a volume of 84655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $311.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.90.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,869,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SAP by 18.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SAP by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

