Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Buys New Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 433,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,000. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 5.5% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned 0.37% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18,132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,016,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105,350 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,296,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,686,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,969,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.76 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

