Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $334-336 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.81 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.13. 4,618,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,399. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,515. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,719,376 shares of company stock worth $83,359,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

