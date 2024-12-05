Samsara BioCapital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Samsara BioCapital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,106 shares during the quarter. Day One Biopharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.4% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $180,257.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,405,213.70. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $775,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.