Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 6,250 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $2,183,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares in the company, valued at $282,708,984.44. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $14.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $364.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,031. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.10 and its 200-day moving average is $312.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.