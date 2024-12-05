Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Bank of America

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. FBN Securities raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

CRM opened at $367.94 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.81. The company has a market capitalization of $351.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. The trade was a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $15,894,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 53,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 43,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

