Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.50.

Salesforce stock opened at $367.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

