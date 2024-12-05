Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $22,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 6.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Saia by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.59.

Saia Stock Down 1.0 %

SAIA opened at $542.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.77. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

