SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 22,003 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,003 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,330,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 482,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,208,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,804,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $558.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $506.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $537.68 and its 200 day moving average is $515.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $417.46 and a 1-year high of $558.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

