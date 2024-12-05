SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $9.70 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $610.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $587.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $456.45 and a 52-week high of $610.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

