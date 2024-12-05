Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter worth $219,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the third quarter worth $272,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $874,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $525.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $107.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

