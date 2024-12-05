Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Invests $157,000 in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth $5,590,000. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth $4,280,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4,667.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IAT stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $792 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74.
iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
