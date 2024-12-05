Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEN. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $229,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEN opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $237.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.84.

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

