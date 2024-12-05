Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Acquires New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. American Tower comprises about 1.1% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $207.51 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.75.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 273.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower Profile

Free Report

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

