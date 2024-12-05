Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 25,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,018. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $220,400.00.

NYSE:RSI opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

