Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 25,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,018. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $220,400.00.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE:RSI opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $14.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSI
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rush Street Interactive
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.