Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.860–1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$862.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.9 million. Rubrik also updated its FY25 guidance to ($1.86)-($1.82) EPS.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,039. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 362,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,265,017.10. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. This represents a 63.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,112 shares of company stock worth $18,997,746 in the last ninety days.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

