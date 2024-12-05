Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 44717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark raised shares of Rubellite Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.62.
Rubellite Energy Price Performance
About Rubellite Energy
Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.
