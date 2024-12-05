RTW Investments LP Sells 3,853,879 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

RTW Investments LP cut its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,946,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853,879 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 7.29% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $30,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 91,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

