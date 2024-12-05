RTW Investments LP Has $125.50 Million Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RTW Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,808,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,406 shares during the period. RadNet comprises about 1.8% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $125,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $93.65.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,084,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,417,920. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on RadNet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RadNet

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.