Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $82.56 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $82,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.95 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

