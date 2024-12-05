Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $73.90 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $73,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,393,718,000 after purchasing an additional 251,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,657,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538,545 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,757 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,442,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,431,432,000 after purchasing an additional 264,396 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,247,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 181,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $278.26 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.80 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.05.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

