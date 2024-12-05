Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $252,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

HD stock opened at $427.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.01 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

