Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Get GDS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of GDS

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.29. 78,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.