Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,833,000 after acquiring an additional 124,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,127,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,274,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,150,000 after buying an additional 190,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

RY stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $177.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.