Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.
Rotork Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.
