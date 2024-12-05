Ronald W. Kisling Sells 1,192 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $10,990.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,587. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fastly by 124.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Fastly by 400.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 95.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

