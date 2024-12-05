Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 878 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

