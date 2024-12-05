Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,590 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1593 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

