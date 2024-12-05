Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 32,055 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mplx by 486.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 152.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Mplx by 97.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 73.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,790. This represents a 21.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MPLX opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.33%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

