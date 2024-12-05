Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $4,571,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 32.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $362.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.26 and its 200-day moving average is $293.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $1,807,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. This represents a 36.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $7,898,701. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

