Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIOO opened at $116.84 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $91.19 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.