Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 236 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1635 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

