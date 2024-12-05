Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HOOD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,531.64. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $279,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,057,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,275. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,442,910 shares of company stock worth $110,642,151. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

