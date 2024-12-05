Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $745,581.94 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,834,531.64. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $40.57.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 39.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 596,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 180,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.