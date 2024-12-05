Robin George Williams Buys 721 Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams bought 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 774 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($7,090.90).
Churchill China Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON CHH traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 761 ($9.67). 6,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 834.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,025.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. Churchill China plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.00).
About Churchill China
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill China
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC
- What is a Dividend King?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.