Robin George Williams Buys 721 Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams bought 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 774 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($7,090.90).

Churchill China Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON CHH traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 761 ($9.67). 6,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 834.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,025.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.18. Churchill China plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.00).

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

