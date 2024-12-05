Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,112.71. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,575.98. The trade was a 10.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.