Robert O’hare Sells 13,965 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $957,580.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,804.76. This trade represents a 95.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Robert O’hare sold 79,039 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $5,533,520.39.

On Friday, November 22nd, Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $785,260.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $2,629,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

