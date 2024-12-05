Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 18,546,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 39,735,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,892.20. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,307 shares of company stock worth $3,178,479 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after buying an additional 1,257,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
