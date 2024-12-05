Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,106,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,624 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniVest Fund comprises 1.6% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $31,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 233.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MVF opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

