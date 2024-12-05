Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CMU stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

