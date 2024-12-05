Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURKU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Eureka Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EURKU opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Eureka Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Eureka Acquisition Profile

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

