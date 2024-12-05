Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $14.16 Million Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 296,661 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,618.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 135,421 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IQI opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

