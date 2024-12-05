Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 556,835 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,835 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,237,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,736,175.68. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,958,058 shares of company stock worth $14,996,840 in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BIGZ opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

